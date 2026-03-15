Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Bet $5, Get $200 FanCash for NCAA Conference Tournaments and NBA Weekend Action

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers exceptional value for this weekend's loaded sports calendar featuring NCAA conference tournament championships and crucial NBA matchups. New users can claim $200 FanCash instantly after placing just a $5 wager on any of Sunday's pivotal games. With conference tournament titles on the line and NBA playoff positioning heating up, this March 15 welcome offer provides the perfect opportunity to explore sportsbook promos during one of the most exciting weekends in sports.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for conference tournaments and NBA games

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new customers an immediate $200 FanCash reward after placing their first $5 wager. This straightforward welcome bonus requires no complex requirements or waiting periods. Simply toggle on the promotion in your bet slip and place a qualifying wager on any market with minimum odds of -500.

Whether you're backing a bubble team fighting for their tournament life in a conference championship or supporting a contending NBA squad pushing for favorable playoff seeding, your $5 wager triggers the full bonus instantly. For example, if you bet $5 on a Big Ten championship game and your selection wins, you'll receive your winnings plus the $200 FanCash bonus. Even if your wager loses, you still earn the complete $200 FanCash reward.

Key terms and conditions include:

• Must be a new Fanatics Sportsbook customer.

• Minimum $5 wager required with odds of -500 or better.

• FanCash expires seven days from issuance at 11:59 PM ET.

• Available to users 21 and older in eligible states.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for weekend basketball action

Claiming your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus takes just minutes before tip-off of your chosen game. Follow these simple steps to activate your welcome offer:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play Store, or visit their website to create your account. Complete identity verification by providing your full name, mailing address, email, date of birth, and last four digits of your Social Security number. Toggle on the promotion in your bet slip and place your first $5 wager on any NCAA conference tournament or NBA game with minimum odds of -500. Receive your $200 FanCash immediately after your qualifying bet settles.

For detailed insights into the platform's features and betting options, check out our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promo code opportunities for existing users

Fanatics Sportsbook consistently provides value beyond the new-user welcome offer through regular promotional opportunities for existing customers. The sportsbook frequently features odds boosts, parlay insurance, and special event bonuses that enhance your betting experience throughout major sporting events. These ongoing promotions often target specific games or player performances, making them particularly valuable during high-stakes weekends like conference tournament finals and crucial NBA regular season matchups.

To discover the latest promotional offerings, navigate to the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook app. This dedicated area showcases current boosts, special wagers, and limited-time bonuses that can maximize your potential returns on weekend basketball action.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.