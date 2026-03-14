BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500 for NCAA Conference Championships and NBA Weekend Action

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 delivers up to $1,500 back in bonus bets for new users betting on this weekend's loaded sports slate. With NCAA conference tournament championships and crucial NBA matchups filling Saturday, March 14, bettors can capitalize on premium sportsbook promos while wagering on high-stakes college basketball and professional basketball action.

How the BetMGM bonus code offer works for conference tournament betting

New BetMGM users can claim this welcome offer by using the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 when registering their account. The promotion provides different benefits depending on your state, with most eligible users receiving up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first wager loses. Users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia receive $150 in bonus bets when their initial $10 bet wins.

For the standard offer, if you place your first bet on a Big Ten Championship game and wager $500 on the favorite to cover the spread but they fall short, BetMGM returns your $500 stake as bonus bets. If you bet the maximum $1,500 on an NBA playoff race matchup and lose, you receive five separate $300 bonus bets totaling $1,500. These bonus bets expire after seven days and must be used before accessing any potential payouts.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum $10 deposit required to qualify for the promotion.

First bet must be placed with real money on any sports market.

Bonus bets are awarded only if your initial wager loses (except in MI, NJ, PA, WV).

Wagers over $50 result in five separate bonus bets worth 20% each of your stake.

All bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for weekend basketball

Follow these steps to secure your welcome bonus and start betting on conference championships and NBA games:

Register a new BetMGM account using bonus code SI1500 and provide required personal information for identity verification. Make your initial deposit of at least $10 using any accepted payment method. Place your first real money wager on any NCAA tournament game or NBA matchup. If your bet loses, receive bonus bets equal to your stake up to $1,500 within 24 hours. Use your bonus bets within seven days on additional college basketball or NBA markets.

For complete details about BetMGM's features and betting options, check out our comprehensive BetMGM review .

Additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions for existing customers

BetMGM consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing users beyond the welcome offer. Current customers can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance offers, and sport-specific bonuses by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app. These rotating promotions often feature enhanced payouts for conference tournament games and NBA playoff race matchups.

Regular users benefit from BetMGM's loyalty program and seasonal campaigns that complement major sporting events. The sportsbook frequently updates its promotional offerings to align with trending games and popular betting markets throughout the basketball season.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

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