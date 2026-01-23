Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Road Betting Favorites For First Time This Season Against Arizona State

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats are betting favorites on the road for the first time during the 2025-26 season. UC is a 2.5-point favorite over Arizona State on the consensus betting line, and the point total is set at 151.

Cincinnati enters this game 10-9 straight up and 8-11 against the spread, while ASU is 10-9 SU and ATS.

Looking at the total, Cincinnati has had one game away from home go over the projected point total this season. They are 8-1 straight up as a betting favorite this season.

"I think every game in this league matters," UC head coach Wes Miller said after the 77-51 loss to No 1 Arizona on Wednesday. "You've got to prepare for every one. All 18 of them are extremely important. I think we try to get ready for every single one, take them extremely seriously, and do everything we can to win. We'll do the same thing for the game against Arizona State on Saturday."

Cincinnati should get more playing time from Kerr Kriisa tomorrow night, unless he suffered a setback with his separated shoulder while in Arizona.

"It was difficult. Yesterday was the first time he's touched a basketball, not even just practicing," Miller said on Wednesday about Kriisa's injury. "He hasn't done an individual workout, and I know how bad he wanted to play tonight, but I have to think about the big picture, too. He hasn't practiced. He hasn't been in contact situations yet. And I think we need him for the long haul, and if he can put a couple more days together, I think he can continue to get back into our rotation. Obviously, he's a very important piece to this team."

It all plays out Saturday at 10 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network.

