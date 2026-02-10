BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500 Offers $1,500 First Bet for NBA, College Basketball, and Winter Games

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 delivers a $1,500 First Bet for new users looking to wager on Tuesday's NBA slate, college basketball action, or Wednesday's winter games competition. This welcome offer requires the bonus code SI1500 and provides bonus bets back if your first wager loses. Take advantage of this Feb. 10 promotion alongside excellent sportsbook promos for tonight's basketball games.

How the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 works for NBA and college basketball betting

New BetMGM users can claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets by using the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 when placing their first real money wager. The promotion requires a minimum $10 deposit and allows you to bet on any available market, including tonight's NBA games featuring the Knicks hosting the Pacers or the Lakers facing the Spurs. If your initial wager wins, you keep your winnings and can withdraw them immediately.

However, if your first bet loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake as bonus bets up to the $1,500 maximum. For example, if you wager $500 on the Clippers to beat the Rockets and lose, you would receive five bonus bets worth $100 each, totaling your original $500 stake. The BetMGM Sportsbook promo code offer includes these key terms:

Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the bonus.

Wagers over $50 receive five bonus bets worth 20% each of the original stake.

Wagers under $50 receive one bonus bet equal to the original stake.

All bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

Bonus bet stakes are not returned with winnings.

You could target college basketball games like Villanova hosting Marquette or Illinois facing Wisconsin, where the Illini enter as strong favorites after a narrow overtime loss. This bonus code for BetMGM provides substantial value whether you win or lose your opening wager.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your BetMGM promo code SI1500 for basketball betting

Follow these simple steps to activate your BetMGM welcome offer and start betting on tonight's NBA and college basketball games:

Click the registration link and create your new BetMGM account using bonus code SI1500. Complete identity verification by providing your driver's license information. Make your initial deposit of at least $10 using any accepted payment method. Place your first real money wager on any available market, such as the Mavericks at Suns game. If your bet wins, withdraw your winnings immediately or continue betting. If your bet loses, receive bonus bets equal to your stake within 24 hours.

For more details about this operator's features and betting options, check out our comprehensive BetMGM review .

Additional BetMGM promotions for existing users

BetMGM consistently provides ongoing promotions and betting boosts for existing customers beyond the initial welcome offer. Regular users can find daily odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and sport-specific promotions by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app. These rotating offers often include enhanced payouts for popular betting markets and special bonuses tied to major sporting events throughout the year.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.