Cincinnati Bearcats Football Big Betting Favorites Over Bowling Green
CINCINNATI — UC football is a pretty sizable betting favorite to take out the Bowling Green Falcons at home on Saturday. The Bearcats are 21.5-point favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook, with a point total sitting at 46.5 points.
Those numbers have flipped from opening a few days ago when Cincinnati was an 18.5-point favorite with a 49.5-point total. BG just won its season opener 26-7 over Lafayette as big favorites, while the Bearcats covered on Thursday but couldn't pull off a game-winning drive against Nebraska.
"Really proud of our guys," Cincinnati head coach Scott Satterfield said about the outing. "Our guys fought, they played hard, just looking at the sideline, and guys are flying around and playing physical. I was proud of them for that. I’mextremely proud of our defense. They had to defend 40 minutes' worth of time of possession."
Brendan Sorsby's worst performance as a Bearcats didn't come at an ideal time.
"Brendan Sorsby’s run game was very strong," Satterfield said. "He played his heart out there today, but it came down to turnover. We had two. They did not have any. That's the difference in the game. Three-point game and two turnovers proved to be the difference. We're going down to score at the end to win the game, and then earlier turnover cost us seven points. That's the difference in the game."
Cincinnati is trying to put together a complete game against a familiar opponent. BG is 4-0 all-time against Cincinnati, last beating them in 1994.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
