Scott Satterfield, Brendan Sorsby And More Detail Issues Behind Cincinnati Bearcats' 20-17 Loss to Nebraska
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bearcats football fell in Thursday night's season opener, 20-17, after a few frustrating hours of winning play were ruined by a few costly mistakes. The defense played very well, but 69 yards passing and a 2-0 turnover differential were the difference.
Head coach Scott Satterfield, quarterback Brendan Sorsby, and linebacker Jake Golday discussed the loss that was sealed with Sorsby's endzone interception on his final pass of the game. Cincinnati is now 1-5 in one-possession games since the start of last season.
"Brendan Sorsby’s run game was very strong," Satterfield noted after he ran for nearly 10 yards per carry and two scores. "He played his heart out there today, but it came down to turnovers. We had two. They did not have any. That's the difference in the game. Three-point game and two turnovers proved to be the difference. We're going down to score at the end to win the game, and then earlier, a turnover cost us seven points.
"That's the difference in the game. Proud of our guys. I think this team is a special team that we have. We’ll continue to get better because of what they have, the heart they have with this team, has got these guys to fight, and so we will go back this week, get ready for our next game.”
Check out full comments on the 20-17 loss below:
