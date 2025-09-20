Wisconsin Fans Call For Firing of Former Cincinnati Head Coach During Latest Loss
CINCINNATI — Things are going from bad to worse for Luke Fickell at Wisconsin. The best head coach in Cincinnati history left the school abruptly in 2022 for the Badgers' job and has snowballed downhill ever since.
The crowd at Camp Randall Stadium rained down boos and "Fire Luke Fickell" chants during a 27-10 loss as 10.5-point betting favorites against Maryland. Wisconsin is now 2-2 on the season with less than a 38% chance to make a bowl game in Fickell's third season. He went bowling in 2023, but is now 15-15 overall.
Neither Cincinnati nor Wisconsin is over .500 now since shaking up their programs at the same time. Scott Satterfield will keep clawing towards success next week as a projected road betting underdog against Kansas.
UC is 2-1 on the season after winning their two games as favorites and losing as an underdog to Nebraska.
“I would say, just continue to clean up just the mental mistakes, whether that's just messing up an assignment or something," Sorsby said after last Saturday's 70-0 win over NWSU. "Also, just the pre-snap penalties, still too many of those, obviously. And then, just continuing to learn; learn from the mistakes that we make, and just try not to make them again. Because whenever we do get into Big 12 play, that can't happen. These games are going to be closer, going to come down to the wire for the most part. It's our job to eliminate those mistakes and try to move on.”
Cincinnati is back at it next week as Wisconsin faces ESPN's eighth-toughest remaining schedule in the country.
