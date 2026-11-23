3 Winners And 1 Loser From Cincinnati's 35-28 Win Over Colorado
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The Cincinnati Bearcats reached their second consecutive bowl game in the Scott Satterfield era this weekend following their 35-28 win over the Colorado Buffaloes. While their sixth win didn’t come easy, there are still a few positives (and one negative) to take away from the shootout.
Winner: Turnover Battle
Nowadays, no win comes easy; just ask every Big 12 team, even the undefeated Utah Utes. So coming out positive in the turnover battle is crucial to securing a win. On Saturday, the Bearcats forced three interceptions and a fumble.
While their own fumble brings that margin down to +3 on the day, in terms of creating havoc, Nate Woody’s defense was electric.
Loser: Gashed Passing Defense
Yes, the Bearcats were great at creating turnovers, but on the day, Cincinnati still gave up a whopping 19.5 yards per completion. Against FBS competition, Satterfield’s team has given up 289.5 yards per game through the air. That ranks 136th out of 138 possible teams. Even against a shaky quarterback in Issac Wilson, that was an offense that still notched 312 yards through the air.
It is also worth mentioning that the Bearcats’ defense put up only one sack and three tackles for loss, proving that the front line was getting no valuable pressure, allowing Wilson to pick his spots.
Winner: Time of Possession
Yes, the amount of time you're on the ball can easily be a misconstrued stat. But when you have won one game since September 27th, sometimes the game is as simple as keeping it out of the opposition’s hands, something JC French IV and Co. excelled at.
On the day, Cincinnati held the ball for over 13 minutes more than the Buffaloes with a 36:42 to 23:18 margin. For a defense that allowed eight yards per play, any time they were off the field was only going to help the Bearcats’ chances of attaining the all-important sixth win.
Winner: Third Downs
This has been a recurring segment this season (usually for the worse), but Saturday saw the Bearcats string together a stellar 67% third-down rate, on an average of 4.8 yards to go. On the flip side, Colorado was held to just 33% on an average of 4.9 yards to go. An elite job of bowing up when the game was up in the air.
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Connor cultivated a love for sports journalism at his alma mater, Virginia Tech, and has spent the last three years covering some of the nation's top collegiate programs for Rivals.com, Virginia Tech on SI, and Through the Phog. Connor is a lifelong Hokie and Manchester United fan. In his free time, you can find him trying to perfect his Roger Federer backhand.Follow connormardian10