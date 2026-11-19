The limping Bearcats football team is preparing for its final home game of the 2026 season on Saturday. Cincinnati enters the contest with Colorado at 5-5 overall, having lost five of its past six games and dealing with injuries to multiple starters.

The two sides battle at noon ET Saturday on ESPN+. Cincinnati holds a 63.4% chance to win on ESPN's Matchup Predictor. They are ranked 58th on ESPN FPI's metric, while Colorado is 70th. Bill Connelly's SP+ has Cincinnati ranked 73rd and CU 93rd.

Cincinnati is fresh off a 41-13 drubbing by Iowa State, while Colorado logged its first ranked win of the season 42-32 over Houston.

"Certainly this week we have to play better," UC head coach Scott Satterfield said on Tuesday. "We’re playing a Colorado team who is coming off their best game of the season against Houston, and even in that game, they did not start great in the first quarter. I think maybe they were down 20-3 potentially. The last three quarters, they just played great football.

"They ran the ball very well with their running backs and quarterbacks. Defensively, I think they have been solid all year. They are an aggressive defense. They will bring a lot of pressure. I think 44 stands out as a linebacker. Maybe leads the league in tackles. He had an outstanding year. Number 7 in the back end. The safeties are really good players."

Colorado leads the all-time series against Cincinnati, 2-0, as Saturday’s meeting is the first time Colorado has ever visited Cincinnati.

UC is trying to earn bowl eligibility for the second consecutive season under Satterfield. UC has earned a bowl bid in 13 of the last 18 seasons and likely has to win Saturday for it to happen. They are projected as massive road underdogs against No. 10 BYU.

Opponent Ins & Outs

Oct 26, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) carries the ball in the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Colorado is 4-6 this season and 2-5 in the Big 12 for good reason.

They haven't done a whole lot well offensively throughout this full season but are playing better in recent weeks. All in all, they only rank above the 50th percentile offensively in yards per dropback and EPA/pass.

Last week's season-high 261 rushing yards were a big improvement for a group ranked 131st in EPA/rush and 117th in rushing success rate. Quarterback Isaac Wilson has been the biggest reason that passing attack has stayed above water.

He is notching a solid 0.16 EPA/play, but just a 64.6 Pro Football Focus grade (77th among 85 qualified passers). He has had some highlight moments with big plays to boost that EPA mark, but Wilson puts the ball in harm's way a lot (5.1% turnover-worthy play rate, fourth-worst nationally).

Cincinnati needs to force the Buffaloes into a lot of passing scenarios by taking an early lead and put big-play pressure on the 6-foot junior.

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“They are very aggressive," UC offensive tackle Joe Cotton said about Colorado. "They are going to get in your face; they are going to get the ball and fly around. They bring out a different type of pressure, and we are going to have to be ready for it. They play really hard, so we are going to have to match that. It is the last game at Nippert, so we have that extra motivation to leave it all out there on the field. We are going to have everything we have, and at the end of the day that is all we can do.”

Defensively, Colorado is better when looking deeper past their 28.7 PPG allowed mark (107th nationally).

They create a havoc at a great rate (81st percentile) and fly around with fast playmaking like Cotton noted. JC French has to be able to find his targets and stay on time in the face of that speed. UC likely won't be able to lean on Cole Tabb easily through the ground all game.

CU ranks 22nd in EPA/rush allowed nationally and a solid 61st in rushing success rate allowed. You have to punish them through the air (101st in EPA/pass, 85th in success rate). With no Malachi Henry due to injury and JV Gibson returning from a concussion, who knows how many effective pass catchers French will have to target.

Colorado's defrense stuffs runs at a 90th-percentile rate, representing a brutal matchup for Cincinnati's top-tier offensive line. Tabb will have plenty to say about that, currently averaging 9.13 yards per carry (No. 1 in the country). He is the only player averaging more than 8.0 yards per carry in 2026 (10th all-time in single-season FBS history).

Prediction: 29-28 Colorado

All advanced stats via GameOnPaper

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