Cincinnati got its first-ever win over Colorado on Saturday, 35-28, inside Nippert Stadium.

Cole Tabb was a monster all day, posting the first outing in team history with 100-plus rushing and receiving yards. He tallied 120 rushing yards and two scores to go with 110 receiving yards and two scores.

UC head coach Scott Satterfield dove into his impact after the win.

"He's outstanding. You know, I think the thing that makes him so good is that he's so smart. We can do a lot with him, and he's a triple threat because he can block, he can catch, and he can run," Satterfield said about Tabb. "He's able to do that because he's smart, and he understands spatial awareness where he needs to get to, but he also has the speed when he gets to the next level to make those guys move. He's a special talent, and he's a great person.



"I mean, we love coaching him. We love being around him. He's the most carriage he's had since he's been here, you know. And we needed a big game out of him, both running and catching. I guess 30, 30, 30 touches today, so that was pretty big for him. And I guess it's the first back to go 100 rushing and 100 receiving. So that's pretty cool."

Tabb is just living in the moment right now as Cincinnati secured its only attainable regular-season goal left on the table: Earning bowl eligibility.

Cincinnati also hit the over on its preseason 5.5-game win total.

"The screen was pretty cool," Tabb said about his favorite play. "Obviously, seeing Taran Tyo like 25 yards down the field blocking someone, like blocking linebackers, seeing Evan (Tengesdahl). I saw the safety coming down, and he didn't really see Evan coming over. Coming over, he's blocking him 15 yards down the field, and I was able to kind of do the rest."

UC plays BYU on the road in next week's season finale at 3:30 p.m. ET in Utah.

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