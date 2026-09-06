Cincinnati vs. Boston College Winners And Losers

Week 1 could not have gone any better for the Cincinnati Bearcats as a 34-15 win over the Boston College Eagles opened up Scott Satterfield’s fourth season at the helm. A season where the Bearcats needed to show improvement after last year’s five-game losing streak put a sour taste in the mouth of the program.

Without further ado, here are two places where Cincinnati did really well and one where some improvement could be necessary.

Winner: Cincinnati’s Special Teams

Sep 5, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; The Big XII logo is seen on an end zone pylon during the game between the Boston College Eagles and the Cincinnati Bearcats in the second half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

You name it, the Bearcats did it. Two 40+ yard field goals, a fake punt conversion and an average punt yardage of 52.3 yards. All of which will hold serious weight as the season progresses. Stephen Rusnak’s 54-yard field goal looked as if it would have been good from 60, creating a continuation of calm from Rusnak’s stellar 2025 campaign, where he went 13-17 on field goals.

Loser: Too Many Shaky Fumbles

Boston College Eagles defensive back Marcus Upton (5) tackles Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Samaj Jones (5) in the second quarter of the football game between Cincinnati Bearcats and Boston College Eagles at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Yes, it is only Week 1, so there is still rust being shaken off, but this was not the way you wanted to start the season, as Samaj Jones and put the ball on the ground along with one other fumble that wasn’t lost. Of course, each one was recovered, but this is something to keep an eye on over the coming weeks.

Winner: Elite Rushing Offense

Cincinnati Bearcats running back Gi'Bran Payne (6) runs the ball in the second quarter of the football game between Cincinnati Bearcats and Boston College Eagles at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There was no better way to start a rushing campaign for Cincinnati. Gi’Bran Payne led the way with a stellar 108 yards on a 7.7-yard-per-carry average. Quarterback JC French IV added three rushing touchdowns along with 52 of his own yards. Overall, the Bearcats totaled 254 rushing yards. It's worth noting that Payne, Zion Johnson and Zylan Perry all come into this season with inexperience at the power-conference level, but they all seemed comfortable with their carries, maneuvering into the open zones. A task made easier with an elite offensive line like Cincinnati's.

Final Thoughts

Sep 5, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Scott Satterfield works to the sideline during the game against the Boston College Eagles in the second half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

You have to be pleased with this start. While Boston College is no world-beater, it was important for this game to be put away by the fourth quarter, which it was. Up next for the Bearcats is Western Carolina on Saturday, September 12.

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