Bearcats Football Talents Named to Opening Big 12 Team of the Week Following Impactful Boston College Outing

MJ Cannon is part of the first PFF National Team of the Week released by the conference after his stellar debut in a Bearcats uniform. The UC safety helped Cincinnati blow out Boston College on Saturday with three tackles, a pass breakup, a forced fumble, and an interception to pair with a team-best 88.7 Pro Football Focus grade.

The offensive line also earned top offensive line of the week from the conference itself after powering a 254-yard rushing outing and four total touchdowns. JC French was not pressured on hit on any pass attempt.

The budding star safety looked very comfortable at free safety after playing mostly cornerback for Bowling Green last season. He added his ninth career interception to power the performance.

It helped Cincinnati win a 25th consecutive home opener. The Cincinnati Bearcats hold the nation's second-longest active home-opener winning streak at 25 games, beginning in 2002. Only Oklahoma State boasts a longer active streak, with 30 consecutive home-opener victories on the ledger.

Cannon fed off the white-out atmosphere from Cincinnati.

“I want to just start with the atmosphere,” head coach Scott Satterfield said after the game. “I thought it was an awesome atmosphere when we kicked the game off. I know it was hot today. It's been hot all week, but it was great to see that atmosphere out there today, and particularly the students. Our students are incredible in that end zone over there.”

Cannon knew he could make that forced-fumble play when the action fired.

"It was just great to be out there with my teammates having fun, playing hard, playing for each other, and that's what the game is all about. Today we came out victorious, and that's just the cherry on top," Cannon noted. "I'm trying to separate the guy from the ball every time I hit him. Coming down there, I knew he had his back turned. I knew I was going to be able to make a play on it, and fortunately, I did. Blessed by God."

Cincinnati has a much easier game this Saturday when they take on Western Carolina at home in a contest FanDuel Sportsbook has them favored to win by 36.5 points.

Your Big 12 OL of the Week



📰 » https://t.co/5AATFhRR3s pic.twitter.com/tvHsvNCqKC — Cincinnati Football (@GoBearcatsFB) September 7, 2026

PFF's Week 1 College Football Team of the Week🔥



Save $10 on PFF+ Subscription: https://t.co/1zst51xfCU pic.twitter.com/DtSpWwl21L — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 7, 2026

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