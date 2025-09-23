Bearcats Football QB Brendan Sorsby Highlights Key Trenches Matchup For Cincinnati-Kansas
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats' offensive line has been dominant so far this season and gets arguably its toughest test yet this Saturday at Kansas. The Jayhawks have 13 sacks so far this season (tied for 11th nationally) and are matching up against a UC offensive line that is the only team in the country to not allow a sack so far.
They also don't put quarterback Brendan Sorsby in bad spots, as they are also the only offensive line in the country that hasn't allowed a quick pressure this season. Something has to give on Saturday.
"I'm confident in our line, but, really talented group up front over there, and it's on me, not just our O-line, to avoid those sacks," Sorsby told the media on Tuesday. "It's getting out of the pocket, not just sitting back there, holding the ball and then just being good with the quick pass game, and whenever the shots are there downfield, to take it and hold on to the ball a little bit, you've got to do that. Got to do that and make plays. But I trust our guys up front. They've done a really good job so far."
Taran Tyo dove into his excitement for the challenge, coming off his best game at Cincinnati so far.
The right guard is one of a few new names who have gelled in pretty seamlessly with Gavin Gerhardt and Deondre Buford.
"I think it's a great challenge," Tyo said about this week's matchup for the offensive line. "Not a lot of teams have not allowed a sack yet so far this season, I think it's five right now. It might be even less than that, but it's a great accomplishment so far for us, and how much drop back [passing] we've been running in the past couple of weeks. So I think it's a great challenge for us to go up against a great D-line. They're very twitchy. They have great hands."
Cincinnati is trying to buck the underdog role and start off hot in the Big 12 with a win on Saturday after Kansas rolled them 49-16 last year in the first Big 12 meeting between the schools.
