Scott Satterfield Provides Latest Update on Bearcats Football Injuries Entering Big 12 Play
CINCINNATI — Scott Satterfield and the Bearcats football team are back at it this week with their first Big 12 matchup of the season against Kansas.
The road matchup may or may not see star defensive tackle Dontay Corleone return to the field after missing the Week 3 game against Northwestern State. Satterfield noted he made more progress with his ankle injury over the bye week.
"Dontay is making great progress," Satterfield said about his star player. "He'll be listed as questionable as we come ou tomorrow with the injury report. But he's making great progress. And obviously we'll see as the week goes and see how, how he's progressing."
Cincinnati is also hoping to get linebacker Jack Dingle back after he missed the NWSU win as well. He was more of a precautious holdout.
UC football is a road betting underdog this week as they try to make noise in a completely wide-open conference.
"This is going to be a fundamental game for us," Satterfield said about containing the KU offense. "And that's part of being fundamentally sound, is your eye discipline. But also tackling. I think tackling is going to be huge. Sitting at home watching them and they're running back, making guys miss. So tackling is going to be a big emphasis for us this week, for sure, because even Daniels is hard to tackle at quarterback. I mean, he's another big, strong guy. Have to be able to tackle."
The game kicks off at noon ET on Saturday, and fans can watch on TNT and HBO Max.
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.
Also, don't miss the podcast, Bearcat Blitz, wherever you get your shows!
Apple: http://apple.co/4fI26zj
Spotify: http://bit.ly/3OqvD4l
YouTube: http://bit.ly/414XiQ6
-----
Be sure to keep it locked in on Bearcats Talk all the time as we cover the trials and tribulations of the Big 12!
Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk