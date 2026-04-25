Bearcats Football Stalwart Gavin Gerhardt Selected in Seventh Round of 2026 NFL Draft

Gavin Gerhardt is NFL-bound!

The Minnesota Vikings selected the Bearcats stalwart with the 235th pick on Saturday, near the end of the seventh round.

Gerhardt spent half this decade at Cincinnati, turning into what Scott Satterfield has said repeatedly is the greatest leader he's ever been around. The veteran team captain earned that role for the third year in a row this past season, joining Dontay Corleone as one of four in program history to be bestowed that honor. In 2025, he started all 13 games, finishing with 49 starts for his UC career, which is tied for third in program history overall.

Headed To The Next Level And Joining Some Friends

Nov 30, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats running back Corey Kiner (21) celebrates with offensive lineman Gavin Gerhardt (53) after scoring a touchdown against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second quarter at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Albert Cesare/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Albert Cesare/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Gerhardt battled through a regime change, and frustrating seasons mixed with highs like the College Football Playoff run. Now, he's headed to the NFL as Cincinnati's fourth draft pick this cycle. It's a bit of a shock, as Gerhardt was not ranked among the 300 players on Arif Hasan's consensus big board.

The Vikings pulled the trigger, though, and now Gerhardt starts his pro journey. It's been a big weekend for Satterfield's former players.

"Obviously, we know Jake Golday is going to be a high draft pick," Satterfield said this past weekend. "Excited about some of the other guys and see where they go. Joe Royer is going to get drafted. We'll see how it ends up with a guy like Cyrus Allen, who has been moving up a lot of guys' draft boards, and tested outstanding in the Pro Day. So hopefully we'll get maybe four guys, maybe 3-4 guys drafted, and then we'll have several more that will be in camps, for sure. You know, this is a talented senior class that came out."

It's a bit of a reunion for Gerhardt, who is joining fellow Bearcats Eric Wilson, Ivan Pace Jr., and 2025 teammate Jake Golday on the Vikings roster.

He visited Minnesota earlier this month for a top 30 visit with the Vikings, who clearly love them some Bearcats.

It's been that kind of day for UC, as the Browns took another Bearcat like they have multiple times this decade in Joe Royer, plus Cyrus Allen is teaming up with Travis Kelce in Kansas City.

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