Cincinnati Bearcats Football Earns Commitment From 3-Star 2027 Wide Receiver Ronnie Gomiller

Cincinnati added another talent in the Class of 2027 on Sunday.

Three-star East St. Louis wide receiver Ronnie Gomiller committed to the program this afternoon. According to 247Sports, the talent is ranked 437th among all players nationally and 55th among wide receivers.

Gomiller broke his recruitment down in the order below ahead of his UC visit and commitment this week:

Non-UC Visits

Utah (Visited on May 29)

Purdue (Visited on June 1)

Michigan State (Scheduled visit for June 12)

Kansas State (Scheduled visit for June 19)

Other Offers (No Visit Listed)

Arizona State

Indiana

Iowa

Iowa State

Kentucky

Maryland

Washington State

Miami (OH)

Missouri State

Toledo

UNLV

He is the first in what could be plenty of commitments for Cincinnati over the coming months. The 5-10 playmaker brings Cincinnati's recruiting tally to seven commitments, and he is the first receiver to join the 2027 class.

Cincinnati has four players in the trenches already, echoing head coach Scott Satterfield's mantra from the 2026 class.

"I think one thing that stands out is five offensive linemen," Satterfield said about the class in Dec. 2025. "I think the bigs are always going to be a priority here. You've got to continue to bring in big guys, including the D-line as well. But the big guys in the trenches. Certainly, the teams that are competing for Big 12 Championships have good O-lines and D-lines. I think we all see that, particularly those last four games we played. There are some really good offensive and defensive linemen that we're playing against, and so you certainly have to continue to bring those guys in. And we also know that that is a developmental position."

Cincinnati is continuing its summer workouts for the 2026 squad this coming week as fall camp approaches very quickly.

UC is set up for one of the toughest schedules in the Big 12 this fall and will be very tested if they can rise above it and keep adding wins as they have in recent seasons.

Check out more on Gomiller's game here.

Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Be sure to check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.

Also, don't miss the podcast, Bearcat Blitz, wherever you get your shows!

Apple

Spotify

YouTube

Be sure to keep it locked in on Bearcats Talk, as we cover the trials and tribulations of the Big 12!

Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk

Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk