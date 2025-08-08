Bearcats Offensive Star Named to Preseason Watchlist
CINCINNATI — Joe Royer is the latest Cincinnati Bearcats football player to earn preseason watchlist status. He appeared in the Mackey Award group, annually awarded to the nation's best tight end.
Royer is the sixth UC player to make a watchlist ahead of the 2025 season and five of those names have been on offense. The veteran is coming off of breaking the Cincinnati single-season tight end catches record with 50 grabs for 522 yards and three touchdowns.
He's ready to continue to pursuing great heights after a strong offseason.
"That goes back with Niko," Royer said, giving credit to UC head strength coach Niko Palazaeti for his body work over the past few months. "I'm a little slimmer. I lost like five pounds, but I gained 10 pounds of muscle, so I lost a decent amount of fat too. So, just getting explosive there in the winter, this is the leanest and best shape I've ever been in. So, just trying to maximize my genetic potential from my body."
Royer and the Bearcats continue fall camp over the next week-plus before regular game preparation to face Nebraska.
