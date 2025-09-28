Cincinnati Quickly Moves to Betting Favorites Over Ranked Iowa State at Home
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats football team got some steam from the betting public to become fast favorites over No. 14 Iowa State next week. Cincinnati is a 1.5-point betting favorite with a point total set at 51.5 points.
The Bearcats just won a thrilling 37-34 battle on the road against Kansas and can possibly get to top-25 status with a win. UC is 3-1 against the spread and straight up this season and takes on an ISU team that's 3-2 ATS and 5-0 straight up as one of the top Big 12 contenders in the conference.
Cincinnati can leap to contender status by holding serve as a favorite.
"I'm extremely proud of our guys," head coach Scott Satterfield said about the win over Kansas. "To come on the road in our first Big 12 game, and to get not just any victory, but this kind of victory in a back-and-forth game with both offenses in good rhythm is huge. I thought Antwan Peek knocking that ball out at the goal line was the play of the game. Brendan Sorsby played his butt off. He was running, throwing, playing with poise and never hung his head. We also had four touchdowns called back, three on offense and one on special teams, and a couple of deep balls as well because of penalties. It says a lot about our guys. We're excited about celebrating this win for a few hours, and then it's time to move on to Iowa State."
Saturday marks one of the biggest games of the Satterfield era thus far.
