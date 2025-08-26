Brendan Sorsby Dives Into Key to Toppling Nebraska Defense
CINCINNATI — Brendan Sorsby is a little over 48 hours away from being able to see what his new-look wide receiver corps can do against a top-35 opponent in the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
The Cincinnati Bearcats' starting quarterback discussed what the Week 1 opponent brings to the table in his weekly press conference on Tuesday.
"They're a physical group top to bottom defensively," Sorsby said about Nebraska. "It's their brand. It's our job to find ways to get our guys the ball in space. And obviously it's going to be tough to tackle for the first game of the season. That's just how it is. So we got to do our best to get the ball in space and make guys miss. But, you know, they're a talented group of DBs and a talented defense in general, so it's our job to go there and execute."
Cincinnati is debuting new starters at every receiver spot, including Cyrus Allen, Jeff Caldwell, and Caleb Goodie leading the way as the top three.
"The depth that we have, and then just they all have their different traits, a lot of them can run, obviously, and a lot of them have a little bit different aspects to their game," Sorsby said about what makes this group different player to player. "Some of them are a little bit smoother runners. Some of them are a little bit faster down the field. And some guys can go up and make plays. Some guys are more contested catch guys, so just stuff like that. Obviously, we'll find out more this season as we go week to week and see what these guys can truly do in-game. But you know, we feel great about the group of wideouts that we have."
The new mix could make Sorsby even more efficient than he was last season as he tries to get closer to a 70% completion rate (64% in 2024) and keep drives churning towards the end zone.
Cincinnati kicks off its Week 1 matchup against Nebraska at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday on ESPN.
