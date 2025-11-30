Final Huddle: TCU Drops Offensive Hammer On Bearcats Football to Close 2025 Regular Season
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats football team ended another season in a tailspin on Saturday, amidst their 45-23 loss on the road to TCU. It was never very competitive following TCU hammering them for scores before and after a first-quarter weather delay, and never trailing. They posted the most first-half points on UC since ECU in 2019 (31).
Brendan Sorsby (23-33 for 282 yards and three scores, 10 carries for 59 yards) started hot and tried to rally the team with a locker room speech, but it just didn't amount to enough with UC's defensive performance.
The Bearcats could not find an answer for a previously stagnant TCU attack and gave up their most first-half points since 2019. UC awaits its bowl destination next Sunday and tries to avoid back-to-back seasons ending with five-game losing streaks. Scott Satterfield is now 1-11 in November at UC and 0-18 when trailing at halftime.
UC has scored 23 points in the third quarter of nine Big 12 games this season.
Defense Dominated
TCU did whatever it wanted down the field with its passing attack as Cincinnati's lack of size in man coverage bit them all day. Add in another dominant showing on the ground from its opponent, and it's hard to tell how this defense has improved as the season's worn on.
UC entered the game 105th nationally in stop rate against FBS teams, and that will only get worse after forcing just three punts and muffing away one on special teams. Josh Hoover (19-22 for 306 yards and four scores) entered the game second nationally with 13 interceptions, and UC never really put his passes in harm's way; he was another quarterback who felt little pocket pressure all day.
Dontay Corleone isn't supposed to get a sack a game, but some more interior push has been needed all month, and no one is really providing it.
UC faced a team 119th in time of possession, but had no trouble holding onto the ball against the nation's worst ball control defense. The unit has bled long drives all season and looks completely gassed. It's a big reason why they haven't won more games down the stretch.
Third Down Evaporation
Sorsby continued to produce scores on Saturday, tying Desmond Ridder with 36 scores for the most in a single season at UC, but they were scattered between inconsistencies on third down for the Bearcats (3-11 on third and fourth down).
He didn't get a lot of help from his wide receivers to start the game with clear first-down throws ending up short of the sticks because of bad decisions with the ball. It just kind of snowballed from there with UC going 0/2 on fourth down and not executing overall when it mattered.
TCU basically doubled the Bearcats' late-down execution on the other side and destroyed UC with backup running back Jeremy Payne (26 carries for 174 yards and two scores). He hit punishing run after punishing run and showed Cincinnati cannot continue to play defense this way and expect to win big games in November.
Royer Gets Going
Cincinnati got a decent showing on the board, passing, and Joe Royer (three catches for 45 yards) was a factor. Cyrus Allen (three catches for 42 yards and a score) paced the way with his Big 12-leading 12th touchdown, and Royer complemented him well.
UC used some nice play designs to work him open and could build on that for the bowl game with plenty of practices to keep working over the next few weeks. He had as many catches today as in the past four games combined.
Cincinnati has lost all its momentum from a 7-1 start, but did hit its betting win total before Halloween. There have been plenty of good things, but UC is 1-4 as an underdog this season and has never shown a strong ability to execute as the season (or games) wear on under Satterfield. Royer and the whole offense were ghosts again when it mattered most in the third quarter to tighten the game.
It's been an issue all season, and they get another chance to figure it out in an unknown bowl sometime next month.
