Scott Satterfield Discusses Season-Opening Matchup Against Nebraska
CINCINNATI — Scott Satterfield addressed the media in game week to get us closer and closer to kicking off the 2025 Cincinnati Bearcats football season on Thursday against Nebraska.
Cincinnati is as healthy as it's ever been entering a season under Satterfield. There are no major injuries to speak of across Cincinnati's two-deep depth chart.
UC's head coach credited his strength and health staff for getting the guys ready. The Bearcats also have a chip on their shoulder, with very few people picking the Bearcats to win this week.
"Coming out of camp, we're healthy," Satterfield said. "You know, as healthy as maybe we've ever been coming out of camp, I think Aaron Himmler and Coach Niko Palazeti are great. They did a great job this summer, and then heading into camp, of being very intentional about our guys and their health, and then how we set practice schedules throughout camp in order to get our guys to this point. And you know, we're heading into this game with pretty much everybody that we wanted to be heading into this game with. And I think, man, I credit those guys a lot. What they did downstairs getting these guys ready to go."
Satterfield noted how crucial early-game adjustments are going to be in this contest.
Cincinnati has lost one season-opener this decade (31-24 loss to Arkansas in 2022). Discipline snap-to-snap and playing clean have been hammered home by Satterfield, especially in these early games.
"There are a lot of things that are some unknowns as you head into this game, and then you talk about Nebraska. I think 10 starters return for Nebraska," Satterfield said about the unknowns. "Half their lineup is new starters.
"There's a lot of newness in this first game. So I think one thing that you do early in the game, I think for both sides, is you've got to get a feel for what they're doing. You know, on all three phases, how are they doing things? And then we have to make adjustments off of that. So that'll be critical once we get into this game."
Cincinnati enters the game ranked 59th in SP+, to Nebraska's 32nd overall ranking. The Bearcats are currently 6.5-point betting underdogs as of this writing.
