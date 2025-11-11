Brendan Sorsby Eager to Flush Utah Performance Against 'Really Good' Arizona Defense
CINCINNATI — Brendan Sorsby is ready to bounce back from his worst performance of the season against Utah. Cincinnati's top player hasn't had many rough outings this season, and he knows he can't take Arizona lightly.
The Wildcats are 12th in the country with 12 interceptions this season as they get ready to throw all they can at Sorsby to bait him into turnovers like he had against Utah (interception and fumble lost, season-low 52.5 PFF grade).
"Sometimes quarterbacks are trying to force it into some coverage, and they do a good job of creating turnovers, and other times, it's just finding a way to get a head on a ball and punching it out," Sorsby said about Arizona. "They're trying to get it out every time that you're running the ball. So they're good defense. The stats speak for themselves, but we've got to go out there and execute, or else it'll be a long day for us. We feel good about our game plan going into it, and we feel like this is going to be a good game for sure. Obviously, it's another Big 12 game, so it'll be a fun one, but they're a really good team, and a really good defense."
Sorsby has followed his two other sub-70 PFF grades this season with elite outings against Bowling Green and Oklahoma State. Add in a bye week to pick the low-hanging fruit from his game, and that could happen a third time.
Scott Satterfield is ready to see how the entire offense deals with the Wildcats' man-coverage-heavy defense.
“I think it's more than just Sorsby," Satterfield said about exploiting this opponent. "I think it's everybody on our offense, starting with the coaches. We have to put our players in positions where they can make plays. We have to do a good job of staying ahead of the sticks and not getting off schedule. Ultimately, guys have to block well up front, we have to run good routes, and throw and catch.
"Everybody has to go out and execute at a high level. When you're playing really good defenses like Arizona's, you have to execute. If one or two guys are not executing, then you're going to have a much more difficult time moving the football. We've seen that from Arizona over this season, they do some great things on defense and shut down a lot of good offenses.”
The Bearcats will try to justify their betting favorite status at noon ET on Saturday.
