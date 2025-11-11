Scott Satterfield Updates Evan Pryor's Injury Status Following Cincinnati Bearcats Football's Bye Week
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bearcats football head coach Scott Satterfield has his team refreshed and ready to roll for the final three weeks of the 2025 football season. Cincinnati is right on track to make the 2025 Big 12 Championship game if it wins these final three games against Arizona, BYU, and TCU.
Having Evan Pryor in tow for those battles would be a nice boost. He was the Bearcats' leading rusher before missing the Utah contest with an ankle injury.
"Tawee (Walker) I think he's back to normal now," Satterfield said about his backfield. "Evan's making great improvement. We'll see where we're at by the end of the week, but he's making great improvement."
Cincinnati has all the season goals ahead of it, with Arizona trying to come in and play spoiler as a road underdog.
Satterfield knows this is going to be one of their toughest home challenges this season. A place where UC holds an undefeated record in 2025.
"Coming a great time for us, after six straight weeks of conference games, and I thought we had a great bye week," Satterfield said about the week break from game action. "The big thing about last week was really a reset for us and recover mentally and physically. And I thought our guys did that we cut back on practice last week and allowed them some time to heal up and also at the same time, worked on some young guys and let them play. And I thought we had a great time with that. That was fun. And so it was a good week, all the while knowing that we have Arizona coming up"
Cincinnati kicks the action off on Saturday at noon on FS1.
