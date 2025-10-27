Brendan Sorsby Enters Top 10 on Latest Heisman Poll Amidst Career-Best Season At Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Brendan Sorsby has his name in the Heisman ring this season as he stacks week after week of elite play for the Cincinnati Bearcats Football team. On3's lead panelists included him as the eighth choice on their latest Heisman Poll entering Week 10.
Sorsby just went 13-of-21 passing for 111 yards and 2 TDs to go with 11 carries for 85 yards and 1 TD in UC's 41-20 win over Baylor.
"Sorsby has kept Cincinnati in the playoff hunt with his dual-threat ability. If not for a narrow loss to Nebraska in the season opener, the Bearcats might be talked up as one of the nation’s top teams," The On3 article stated. "Though he doesn’t get the publicity some of the other guys have gotten, Sorsby’s stats stand up to anyone’s in the Heisman Trophy race. He has thrown for 1,843 yards, with 20 touchdowns and just one interception. He’s also run for 425 yards and seven scores. That’s production."
That one loss and the level of competition are the only realistic reasons why Sorsby isn't a top-five candidate right now. He's posting the best individual season ever by a UC passer and is red-hot as we speak.
Sorsby now has seven consecutive games of multiple TD passes and no interceptions, tying him with Trevor Lawrence (Clemson) and Justin Fields (Ohio State) for the longest FBS streak since 2018. Tua Tagovailoa (Alabama) had eight for the current lead.
If he can continue this against Utah's vaunted defense (14.3 PPG allowed, ninth nationally), then Sorsby should vault into the top five.
