Cincinnati Bearcats Football Posts Wide-Ranging Pro Football Focus Grades In Win Over Baylor
CINCINNATI — Pro Football Focus grades are in for the Bearcats' 41-20 win over the Baylor Bears this past weekend. Starting on offense, it's no surprise to see Brendan Sorsby once again tally the top grade at 81.9 overall.
He posted 196 total yards, three touchdowns, and no turnovers in another strong outing for the redshirt junior passer. The rest of the top five on offense went in this order: Cyrus Allen (73.1), Tawee Walker (72.3), Isaiah Johnson (72.3), and Noah Jennings (69.7).
On the rough outing side, Cincinnati's worst offensive performance came from Elijah Jones at 48.3 overall. Four other offensive players graded out below 57 overall in Patrick Gurd (50.4), Joe Royer (51.2), Gavin Grover (52.9), and Caleb Goodie (55.6).
Flipping to the defense, Logan Wilson had his second-best outing at UC as a cornerback with an 84.1 grade. He only gave up 11 receiving yards on three targets. The rest of the top five grades went to Xavier Williams (79.3), Montay Weedon (78.6), Jack Dingle (77.8), and Christian Harrison (76.7).
The secondary also sported the lowest-graded outings, starting with Ormanie Arnold at 39.2 overall. The rest of the bottom-five went in this order: Daniel James (47), Jaylon White-McClain (49.7), Jonathan Thompson (57.7), and Matthew McDoom (58.2).
Cincinnati will try to clean up mistakes on both sides of the ball before facing its toughest test of the season so far on the road at No. 24 Utah. This Saturday night at 10:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.
