Brendan Sorsby Excited To Respond Against BYU Following Back-to-Back Bearcats Losses
CINCINNATI — Brendan Sorsby hasn't lost back-to-back games since this time last year, and he's doing all he can to stave off a third consecutive defeat in arguably the toughest matchup of the season against No. 12 BYU.
Sorsby and the Cincinnati Bearcats offense were held under 30 points in the Arizona loss, thanks in large part to some key wide receiver drops that killed big plays.
He finished 15-28 for 154 yards with two total scores and two interceptions, to go with nine carries for 30 yards. It still left him as Cincinnati's highest-graded offensive player by Pro Football Focus.
"Going back, there's a couple decisions I want back, but overall, I thought decision making, for the most part, was pretty good," Sorsby said on Tuesday. "Some unfortunate mishaps and a couple missed throws. But at the end of the day, you just got to go out there and cut loose and whatever happens, happens. And we got to take that mindset this week, and leave it all out there."
BYU has been a balanced, dominant outfit most of the season, especially against the pass (191.8 yards per game allowed, 33rd nationally, eighth-best defense by EPA/dropback).
Sorsby hasn't shown he can solve elite pass defenses just yet, but he gets another opportunity in primetime Saturday night.
"We got to find a way to to not let it affect us, not even let that thought creep into our mind and finish out this season strong," Sorsby said about the losing streak. "We're still in a much better situation than we were last year. So we just got to go out and cut loose and just have fun and make the most of this opportunity. There's only limited opportunities left for a lot of these guys, so we got to go out there and make the most of it."
It would be nice of the defense to put up a fight in this game, as they boast a miserable 57.5% stop rate (drives that end in punts, turnovers, or a turnover on downs) in 2025 (96th nationally).
The game kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.
Also, don't miss the podcast, Bearcat Blitz, wherever you get your shows!
Apple: http://apple.co/4fI26zj
Spotify: http://bit.ly/3OqvD4l
YouTube: http://bit.ly/414XiQ6
-----
Be sure to keep it locked in on Bearcats Talk all the time as we cover the trials and tribulations of the Big 12!
Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk