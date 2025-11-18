All Bearcats

Brendan Sorsby Excited To Respond Against BYU Following Back-to-Back Bearcats Losses

Cincinnati's top player performed better down-to-down than Saturday's box score suggested.

Russ Heltman

Nov 15, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby walks off the field after his team’s loss to the Arizona Wildcats at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
Nov 15, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby walks off the field after his team’s loss to the Arizona Wildcats at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images / Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Brendan Sorsby hasn't lost back-to-back games since this time last year, and he's doing all he can to stave off a third consecutive defeat in arguably the toughest matchup of the season against No. 12 BYU.

Sorsby and the Cincinnati Bearcats offense were held under 30 points in the Arizona loss, thanks in large part to some key wide receiver drops that killed big plays. 

He finished 15-28 for 154 yards with two total scores and two interceptions, to go with nine carries for 30 yards. It still left him as Cincinnati's highest-graded offensive player by Pro Football Focus.

"Going back, there's a couple decisions I want back, but overall, I thought decision making, for the most part, was pretty good," Sorsby said on Tuesday. "Some unfortunate mishaps and a couple missed throws. But at the end of the day, you just got to go out there and cut loose and whatever happens, happens. And we got to take that mindset this week, and leave it all out there."

BYU has been a balanced, dominant outfit most of the season, especially against the pass (191.8 yards per game allowed, 33rd nationally, eighth-best defense by EPA/dropback).

Sorsby hasn't shown he can solve elite pass defenses just yet, but he gets another opportunity in primetime Saturday night. 

"We got to find a way to to not let it affect us, not even let that thought creep into our mind and finish out this season strong," Sorsby said about the losing streak. "We're still in a much better situation than we were last year. So we just got to go out and cut loose and just have fun and make the most of this opportunity. There's only limited opportunities left for a lot of these guys, so we got to go out there and make the most of it."

It would be nice of the defense to put up a fight in this game, as they boast a miserable 57.5% stop rate (drives that end in punts, turnovers, or a turnover on downs) in 2025 (96th nationally).

The game kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

feed

Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.

Also, don't miss the podcast, Bearcat Blitz, wherever you get your shows!

Apple: http://apple.co/4fI26zj

Spotify: http://bit.ly/3OqvD4l

YouTube: http://bit.ly/414XiQ6

-----

Be sure to keep it locked in on Bearcats Talk all the time as we cover the trials and tribulations of the Big 12!

Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk

Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk

Published
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

Home/Football