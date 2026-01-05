Former Cincinnati Bearcats Star Brendan Sorsby Finds Home in Transfer Portal

CINCINNATI — Brendan Sorsby is headed close to home for his next college stop.

The former UC star is playing for the Texas Tech Red Raiders next season and will face the Bearcats at Nippert Stadium sometime during the conference slate. His girlfriend just transferred there from UC to play volleyball and Sorsby is on his way as well. He chose Tech after visits to there and LSU as the top consensus player in the 2026 transfer portal.

ESPN's Pete Thamel was the first to report the news.

The Denton, Texas native gets a lot closer to his old stomping grounds as one of the most sought-after passers in this transfer cycle. He was stellar for the Bearcats this past season, earning a semifinalist nod for the Davey O'Brien award and finishing as a clear top 15 quarterback in the country.

Sorsby ranked 10th nationally in ESPN QBR this season after posting 36 total scores and 3,380 total yards. He was the only player on the UC roster who's gotten meaningful snaps to post a grade higher than 85 overall on Pro Football Focus this season (90 PFF grade).

The NFL Draft option was intriguing, with Sorsby one of the top five available passers in this class, but he ultimately picked one more year of school and a payday that UC head coach Scott Satterfield stated his program "probably" can't afford.

"Yeah, in a perfect world, that'd be ideal," Satterfield said last month about the pivot to a new transfer QB option having a similar profile to Sorsby's when he picked UC. "Trying to find the best player that could come in and help us win football games. And Brendan gave us a great opportunity, great chance to go win.

"I thought again, we were one of the top offenses in efficiency this year. Didn't have the ball very much, but look at yards per play, rushing yards per play, top 10 in the country in both those categories, took care of the football this year. Great on fourth down, great in the red zone. So we did a lot of great things offensively. A lot of it ran through our quarterback. And so if we can go get a player of that caliber again, that'd be ideal."

The redshirt junior holds one more season of eligibility after throwing for 2,800 yards and running for 580 yards to go with five interceptions and just seven sacks taken.

He officially exits UC as one of the most prolific passers to ever play for the program and is arguably the top Big 12 passer next season after ranking second in the Big 12 in passer rating this past season (155.1) and first among Big 12 QBs in PFF grade.

Sorsby was also an honorable mention pick for Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.

