Cincinnati Bearcats Football Ranked In AP Poll For First Time During Scott Satterfield Era
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bearcats Football team is ranked in the AP Poll for the first time since the 2022 season. UC is now ranked 24th nationally after reaching as high as No. 20 back in Luke Fickell's final season.
The Bearcats got their via a 20-11 win over the UCF Knights and are heavy favorites again to beat the Oklahoma State Cowboys on the road this coming weekend and move to 6-1 on the season.
Cincinnati is one of four Big 12 teams ranked and currently holds top-four betting odds to win the 2025 Big 12 Championship game.
“Our offense is not going to be complacent after this one. I promise you that," UC head coach Scott Satterfield said after the 20-11 win over UCF. "We did not play good, the guys know it. It wasn't one person, it was everybody. We'll rip everybody come tomorrow. It's not good enough. As we move forward into this conference, we got some tough games, we know that. including next week, going on the road to Oklahoma State, so we have to get better to where we don't have the letdown like we had today offensively. We have a lot of good players. We have a really good offensive line, good quarterback. We're good everywhere. We got to keep the pedal down and just keep being aggressive. Guys have to expect to make those plays.”
Cincinnati will try to pair together ranked weeks if they can beat OSU on Saturday.
