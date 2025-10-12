All Bearcats

Cincinnati Bearcats Football Ranked In AP Poll For First Time During Scott Satterfield Era

Cincinnati is back in the AP poll for the first time in three years.

Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Caleb Goodie (10) drops a pass in the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and UCF Knights at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Oct. 11, 2025.
Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Caleb Goodie (10) drops a pass in the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and UCF Knights at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Oct. 11, 2025. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bearcats Football team is ranked in the AP Poll for the first time since the 2022 season. UC is now ranked 24th nationally after reaching as high as No. 20 back in Luke Fickell's final season.

The Bearcats got their via a 20-11 win over the UCF Knights and are heavy favorites again to beat the Oklahoma State Cowboys on the road this coming weekend and move to 6-1 on the season.

Cincinnati is one of four Big 12 teams ranked and currently holds top-four betting odds to win the 2025 Big 12 Championship game.

“Our offense is not going to be complacent after this one. I promise you that," UC head coach Scott Satterfield said after the 20-11 win over UCF. "We did not play good, the guys know it. It wasn't one person, it was everybody. We'll rip everybody come tomorrow. It's not good enough. As we move forward into this conference, we got some tough games, we know that. including next week, going on the road to Oklahoma State, so we have to get better to where we don't have the letdown like we had today offensively. We have a lot of good players. We have a really good offensive line, good quarterback. We're good everywhere. We got to keep the pedal down and just keep being aggressive. Guys have to expect to make those plays.”

Cincinnati will try to pair together ranked weeks if they can beat OSU on Saturday.

Published
Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

