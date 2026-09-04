Cincinnati Bearcats Football 2026 Defensive Line Preview

Just as the offensive line is the metronome for an elite offense, a strong defensive line can do the exact same. And for the Cincinnati Bearcats, they need an improved defensive line after last season.



Last year, the Bearcats finished with one of the nation’s worst defenses. They ended the year outside the top 90 in rushing yards allowed per game, passing yards per game and total defense.

Today’s task is to analyze Cincinnati’s projected defensive line setup to see if they have what it takes to make the dramatic improvements necessary.

How Does Each Player Fit?

Cincinnati Bearcats defensive lineman Cam Roetherford (26) tackles Towson Tigers running back Devin Matthews (3) in the first quarter of the College Football game at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Projected to start at defensive tackle is junior Marquaze Parker. Last season, Parker totaled 19 tackles, including 3.5 tackles for loss, and made one start in the Bearcats’ 35-13 AutoZone Liberty Bowl loss to Navy.

Behind Parker is Otutu and Nathan Nunn who made waves across training camp to seize the two-deep roles.

Chidera Otutu is expected to play behind Nunn. Otutu came from UTSA, where he ate up 27 tackles for the 7-6 Roadrunners in 2025.

Senior Elijah Gunn is set to take on the nose tackle spot along with transfer Josh Hough. The former Southern Illinois transfer saw the field six times last season, making one tackle against Northwestern State. Hough is a converted running back who has flashed throughout training camp. Hough and his 58 tackles helped lead PennWest to the Division II playoffs last season. Hough’s campaign included 11 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and 3 pass breakups.

Lastly at backup DOG is Patrick Bauer. The Illinois State senior transfer started every one of Illinois State’s 17 games, where he led the team with 8.5 tackles for loss. Brian Simms III continues his ascent as the starting DOG. Antwan Peek Jr. is rolling into the CAT position as Cincinnati's best returning defender as a converted safety.

What To Expect From This Group?

BYU Cougars running back LJ Martin (4) runs for a first down as Cincinnati Bearcats defensive lineman Marquaze Parker (98) defends in the first quarter of the NCAA football game at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Nov. 22, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Frankly, most of these numbers are relatively unimpressive. While defensive lines often shift several times per game, there is still a massive lack of Big 12 inexperience set to take the field next season.

Coaching Cincinnati’s defensive line for the sixth season running is Walter Stewart. Stewart, of course, is a former cult hero of the Bearcats from 2008-12. Stewart left the Bearcats with 185 tackles, 34.5 tackles for loss, 17.5 sacks and 1 interception.

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