Cincinnati Bearcats 2026 Linebacker And Secondary Preview

The Cincinnati Bearcats spent a lot of time picking up a fragile defense this offseason that ended the campaign ranked No. 110 in the nation and conceded 423.6 yards per game.

This led to a complete defensive overhaul that brought in 12 new players, including a new defensive coordinator, Nate Woody. Woody was a key member of head coach Scott Satterfield’s staff when Satterfield was with Appalachian State in the 2010s.

How Does Each Player Fit?

Jan 2, 2026; Memphis, TN, USA; Navy Midshipmen slotback Eli Heidenreich (22) runs after a catch as Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Jonathan Thompson (22) makes the tackle during the second quarter at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bearcats are set to enlist a linebacker and secondary corps that comprises Jonathan Thompson at weakside linebacker, Filip Maciorowski at middle linebacker, Antwan Peek Jr. at CAT, Kenny Worthy at left cornerback, MJ Cannon at strong safety, Jasper Beeler at free safety and Jacob Finley at right cornerback.

Jonathan Thompson: The fifth-year linebacker had to spend the last two years of his career playing alongside the tackle machine that was Jake Golday; however, Thompson has carved out a stellar career thus far and ended last season on a high with 74 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and 2 fumble recoveries.

Filip Maciorowski: Maciorowski was a former 3-star portal piece this past season who finished second on Northern Illinois with 87 tackles and 6.5 tackles for loss. Maciorowski has only had one season as a valuable member of a defense, but clearly has the potential to be a strong safety net.

Antwan Peek Jr.: Peek’s development from walk-on to irreplaceable is a sight to behold. Nearly every season, there is an untouchable on Cincinnati’s defense and in Peek’s fifth year, he will look to live up to that high bar. Peek began to emerge last season during Big 12 play, proving he can handle the pressure, as he ended his season with 59 tackles, 1 sack and 1 fumble recovery, all while grading out as the Big 12’s top safety with an 85.0 PFF Grade.

Kenny Worthy: The junior comes by way of Washington State and has been the star of training camp. He intercepted multiple passes throughout the past month and his offseason ball-skill work has clearly paid off so far. He could have a big season on the outside.

MJ Cannon: Cannon comes to the Bearcats with three years of DI experience under his belt. After a storied career with Illinois State in the FCS, Cannon played last season at Bowling Green, where he finished with third-team All-MAC honors, stacking the stat sheet with 57 tackles, 7 tackles for loss (2 of which came against Cincinnati last year), 2 sacks, 3 pass breakups, 2 interceptions and 1 fumble recovery. It’s hard to find much youth in either the secondary or linebacker spot, expect someone like Cannon to be an on-field leader.

Jasper Beeler: Beeler is, funnily enough, the second of three Northern Illinois transfers in this preview. The fifth-year has an innate sense of getting to the ball and brings with him 3 interceptions and 77 tackles. Prior to his time with the Huskies, Beeler had an elite season at Saginaw Valley State in 2024, going for 53 tackles, 7 tackles for loss and an outstanding 15 pass breakups that year.

Jacob Finley: Over four years at NIU, Finley grew from a corner who was thrown in thanks to an injury-ridden squad to a starting corner who has compiled 130 tackles, 20 passes defended and one interception.

What To Expect From This Room

Cincinnati Bearcats defensive back MJ Cannon (2) looks on during the Cincinnati Bearcats Spring Showcase in Cincinnati on Saturday, April 18, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There is an old belief that the best players you can field are experienced ones; this back half of the Bearcats' defense will go a long way in proving this notion either right or wrong.

While Woody is technically new to the staff, his time with Satterfield in the past should lessen the speed bumps Cincinnati has to face this season. While this may not be a top-25 defense when all is said and done, expect nearly many of the missed angles and fluffed assignments to be wiped away.

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