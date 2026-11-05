Cincinnati Bearcats Football 2026 Previews: No. 17 Houston

The Bearcats football team is entering a spoiler role in the Big 12 Championship race for the rest of this season. Cincinnati takes on No. 17 Houston (6-2 overall, 3-2 in Big 12) Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

The loss to Utah basically ended all of Cincinnati's top goals, as they cannot mathematically make it to the Big 12 Championship game anymore (0% chance on ESPN's FPI), but they still need one more win to get that important bowl-game check at the end of the season.

UC is looking for its first road win of the season Saturday, entering the game with a 16% chance to win on ESPN's Matchup Predictor. ESPN's FPI has Cincinnati ranked 52nd and Houston 20th, while SP+ has Cincinnati ranked 52nd as well to Houston's 26th slotting.

Cincinnati is a 10.5-point underdog on DraftKings Sportsbook with a point total set at 62.5

"Look at everybody right now, where they're sitting in the league and throughout the country, there are four games left," UC head coach Scott Satterfield said about moving on from the 49-25 Utah loss. "There's a lot of ball left. You start doing that, focusing on that, you'll let these games just slide by. And so we have to do a great job of focusing on this week, today, Tuesday practice, and doing everything we can to be the best we can be today.

"And I think the teams that do that the best over this next month is going to be the teams when they look back at their record and think man, okay, this team they were focused. They did a great job, and the other teams maybe not. That's what we have to guard against."

The all-time series between Cincinnati and Houston is tied at 15-15, with UC having won the last five meetings.

Opponent Ins & Outs

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) hands off the ball to running back Dean Connors (44) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Expect plenty of points between teams that have pretty similar profiles this season. Houston is sporting the 119th-ranked defense in EPA/play allowed this season, and Cincinnati isn't much better at 102nd, while the offenses are both top 30 in that metric on the other side (Cincinnati at 30th, Houston at 13th).

Cincinnati's 95th-ranked EPA/pass defense is going to have its hands completely full with veteran passer Conner Weigman.

He's posted 20 touchdowns and two interceptions through the air this season to round out a nasty 83.4 QBR (seventh nationally).

“We play some really good quarterbacks in this league. They're all a little bit different, I think, as you look at them," Satterfield said. "Weigman does everything really, really well. I think there's not one thing he doesn't do well. He can make all the throws.

"He's sneaky fast. He'll make safeties miss. You see it on film when he runs the football. Very smart, and they run the offense through him. He is the catalyst for their offense, and their offensive coordinator and offensive staff have done a really good job of keeping them on the sticks. That's just being very efficient, and therefore they don't ever get themselves out of position. They're always right there, and I think that's why they've been so good on third down as well, but he's one of the top ones in our league. I think in a league with a lot of good ones.”

Add in six touchdowns and 0.39 EPA/play on the ground and you get one of the most prolific dual-threat options to attack a Satterfield defense this decade.

The Cougars are exiting their bye after losing to Utah on Oct. 25 and will look to feast on Cincinnati's horrendous late-down defense (121st in third/fourth down success rate allowed; Houston offense is fourth).

That stat has driven Cincinnati's losing and winning over the past month after holding the Red Raiders to 3-15 on third down in the upset win and letting Utah go 7-11 last week, including 7-7 in the first half. They gotta force some more punts in these scenarios and likely need an extra possession or two with continued havoc this season.

Havoc rate is one of just two key metrics where Cincinnati's defense ranks higher than the 55th percentile nationally. Alas, Houston barely allows havoc plays, and both teams have only committed six turnovers this season (13th-best nationally). It's very hard to knock this team out of rhythm.

Cincinnati should be able to move the ball and score big points in this game. Oddly enough, havoc rate is the only real strength of Houston's defensive unit (79th percentile havoc rate, no other metric higher than 66th percentile of defenses nationally). Turnovers are going to matter more in this game than most considering how similar the two teams profile as.

Houston committed two of them in the Utah loss and failed two other fourth downs in the 21-13 result. Taking away four possessions from this very strong offense would be huge for the underdog Bearcats.

Home runs and big plays are going to be out there for UC, and they need to take advantage. Houston is arguably the worst explosive defense in the country, sitting in the zero percentile of explosive play rate allowed (UC's offense is in the 93rd percentile of explosive rate).

Prediction: 38-30 Houston

All advanced stats via Game On Paper

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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