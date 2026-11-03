Scott Satterfield Updates Injuries to Taran Tyo, Josh Hough Ahead of Houston

The Bearcats are licking their wounds in the training room and on the scoreboard following the 49-25 drubbing at the hands of No. 3 Utah.

Cincinnati is hoping to get back two key trench pieces soon: Nose tackle Josh Hough and center Taran Tyo.

Backup center Grant Edgington performed pretty well this past weekend (67.9 Pro Football Focus grade against Utah, fourth on the offense), but they'd love to get a leader like Tyo back this week.

"I think optimistic that they'll be ready to go this week," Satterfield said about the two big fellas. "I think Hough was out there yesterday, and Taron was as well. But it was a walkthrough. So we'll see how things go today and tomorrow, and have a better idea about it Wednesday after practice."

Cincinnati is 5-3 in the 2026 season with really only one season goal left available: Make a bowl game.

They'd have to win the Big 12 to have any shot at making the College Football Playoff, and that hope is over. ESPN's FPI gives them a 0% chance to win the conference.

Playing an upset spoiler to No. 17 Houston would basically knock the Cougars out of the Big 12 title race as well. Cincinnati is seeking its second victory over a ranked opponent this season. That would mark the Bearcats’ first season with multiple wins over AP-ranked opponents since 2021.

ESPN's FPI gives them a 16.1% chance to win.

"No, I mean, I think every year is different," Satterfield said about prior November issues creeping into this season's tough finishing stretch with three road games in the final four contests. "It's a completely different team. We got half the guys renewed this year, so not looking at the exterior things and just focusing on Houston, I think is the thing that we have to do.



"And then you got to go out and play. Last year we played a lot of really good teams in November. I mean, this year you got two ranked teams, I know in November."

The game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

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