Cincinnati ended its three-game losing streak on Saturday afternoon with a 35-28 win over Colorado.

Cole Tabb (23 carries 120 yards, two scores, seven catches, 110 yards, two scores) was basically the whole offense in this one as he cements one of the greatest running back seasons in school history. Colorado had no answers for him and the offense, which notched over six yards per play on heavy possession.

Tabb became the first Bearcat ever with 100-plus receiving and rushing yards in the same game.

It marked Cincinnati's first-ever win over Colorado and the team's second consecutive season earning bowl eligibility.

UC finished the home run at 5–1, marking the 24th time in program history—and the first since 2022—that Cincinnati has posted a 5–1 or better record at home. Cincinnati is 10-3 overall at Nippert Stadium since the start of 2025.

Top Takeaway: Turnover Feast

Nov 21, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) throws a pass against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bearcats had Thanksgiving early on Saturday, powering their offensive showcase with a 4-1 turnover advantage and a key fourth-down stop late in the game.

UC stifled Colorado passer Isaac Wilson with confusing looks that led to multiple mistakes by the junior. Cincinnati has a horrendous defense that gave up a mind-numbing amount of big plays again on Saturday, but they finally put the turnover train back on the tracks in this game.

They entered the contest ranked 47th in turnovers forced per game and leaned into that solid mark to power a win on Saturday. Antwan Peek Jr. got to 10 career forced fumbles in his final showing at Nippert Stadium to post the best defensive moment of the game.

Still, this unit ranked 129th in total defensive efficiency entering the game, and it didn't look very improved outside of the timely turnovers. They've allowed at least 24 points in every game since beating Western Carolina 62-10.

Player Of The Game: Cole Tabb

Cincinnati's most impactful offensive player this season kept his amazing campaign rolling. Tabb forced a bevy of missed tackles in this game and was a dynamo once again for Cincinnati.

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The talent staff has done a fantastic job filling the running back role this decade, and the Doak Walker Award snub is the latest example. Tabb entered the game as the only player in the nation averaging more than eight yards per carry (9.13) and kept that efficiency up.

He did it through the air and on the ground as the leading rusher and receiver on Saturday. Cincinnati has a great offensive line and awesome blocking receivers, but Tabb's 92.5 Pro Football Focus grade this season is all due to his talent and execution.

Tabb's the highest-graded Bearcat by 11 points, and easily the best player on the offense, notching a whopping 46 missed tackles forced entering the game and another bunch on Saturday.

He should be a great player at the next level, entering the draft this offseason or next.

Cincinnati is now entering the final regular-season week with a road battle at BYU next Saturday on deck.

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