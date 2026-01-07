CINCINNATI — The Bearcats have added an outside weapon for JC French IV to throw to this fall. ESPN's Max Olson reported South Dakota wide receiver Larenzo Fenner is committing to the program.

The 6-foot, 185-pounder earned second-team All-MVFC honors this season with 1,001 yards receiving and 15 touchdowns — second-most in the FCS. He posted a nasty 87.4 overall Pro Football Focus grade across 685 snaps in 2025.

He is a three-star transfer on 247Sports, ranked 208th overall and 45th among wide receivers. The long talent is arguably the best player to join UC out of the portal so far this year after playing one season with current UC offensive tackle Joe Cotton in 2024.

Fenner has two seasons of eligibility remaining, choosing Cincinnati over Syracuse and Baylor.

Cincinnati does not have any starting players coming back to its WR room next season, so this is a big addition to a room that only had Isaiah Johnson as an upperclassman entering today.

“As we turn the page to the transfer portal, we're looking for guys like these guys right here, guys with character," UC head coach Satterfield said after last Friday's loss in the Liberty Bowl. "They're going to show up, love football, love to compete. There’s one portal period, and we're going to get to work when we get back in town.”

The work in the transfer portal continues. Look for UC to make more additions to the receiver room.

