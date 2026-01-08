CINCINNATI — Louisiana RB transfer Zylan Perry is committing to the Cincinnati Bearcats after visiting on Jan. 3. 247Sports' Matt Zenitz and Cody Nagel reported the move.

Perry amassed 689 rushing yards and eight TDs this past season, with two years of eligibility remaining. It amounted to a 75 overall Pro Football Focus grade this past season on 408 snaps. He held his own as a pass blocker with a 62.3 pass-blocking grade.

He is another monster return candidate and immediately fills the role left by Manny Covey's transfer portal entry today. Perry led the FBS in kickoff return yards as a redshirt freshman (862). He just followed it up with 423 KR yards as a redshirt sophomore.

The 5-11, 207-pound back averaged five yards per carry in 2025 and is a nice new bruising back to complement fellow 2026 transfers Cole Tabb and Gi'Bran Payne.

The Bearcats look like they are leaning heavily into the ground game after losing Brendan Sorsby to Texas Tech in the portal.

“As we turn the page to the transfer portal, we're looking for guys like these guys right here, guys with character," Satterfield said after Friday's loss in the Liberty Bowl. "They're going to show up, love football, love to compete. There’s one portal period, and we're going to get to work when we get back in town.”

Check out Perry's highlights here.

