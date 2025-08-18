Cincinnati Bearcats Football Announces 2025 Captains
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats football team announced a set of captains with familiar and new names leading the team this fall. QB Brendan Sorsby, C Gavin Gerhart, CB Logan Wilson, and DT Dontay Corleone are captains.
All four have been at Cincinnati for multiple years, with Gerhart serving as captain once again this season after carrying the baton in 2024 as well.
The Bearcats are 10 days away from kicking off a highly anticipated 2025 season that could see any machination of matchups in the Big 12 Championship Game.
"This is a deep conference; anyone can win it, including the Cincinnati Bearcats," UC head coach Scott Satterfield said about the Big 12 this summer. "This is our best team since I've been there, top to bottom."
Cincinnati has a nice mix of returnees and veteran stalwarts that know what UC is all about.
“Because of the players that we brought back that have great experience in the Big 12,” Satterfield said about why his team has a chance to win the league at Big 12 Media Days. "Our leaders are right here today (Sorsby, Corleone, Joe Royer, Gerhardt. I think we did a great job in the portal to get positions of need. Also, this is the best chemistry we’ve had with the guys that are on our roster. It’s a connected football team.”
Check out the announcement video below:
