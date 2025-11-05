Cincinnati Bearcats Football Announces Milestone For Final 2025 Home Game
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats football team has posted a sellout for the final home game of the 2025 season against BYU. Cincinnati still has tickets left for next week's game against Arizona, but the final affair is all spoken for.
It could be a Big 12 Championship elimination game for two schools that are right at the top of the 2025 standings. Cincinnati will have to slow down Bear Bachmeier and the Cougars' highly efficient offense.
"Just not up to par," Cincinnati safety Xavier Williams said about the defensive performance against Utah after Tuesday's practice. "You know what I mean? We didn't go out there and execute the way that we looked to execute, obviously, but I mean, pretty much from here, we're on a bye week looking to regroup, you know? I mean, focus on, back on the basics, the things that we need to focus on to continue to plan Bearcat football, as we have in the past. So just looking to regroup, obviously not the result that we wanted, but we can only build from it."
Cincinnati takes on the Wildcats next weekend at noon, while the BYU game is still awaiting a kickoff time.
