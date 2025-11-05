Xavier Williams Dives Into UC Football's Defensive Showing Against Utah, Cherishing Season's Final Stretch
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats are working through the bye week with all sights set on beating the Arizona Wildcats next week to inch closer to the Big 12 Championship game. One key part of that pursuit is safety Xavier Williams, who is coming off of his best game as a Bearcat despite the 45-14 result at Utah.
Williams told me Tuesday the defense knows that wasn't "to par" and they are doing all they can to clean things up ahead of some tough offensive matchups the rest of the way.
"Just not up to par," Williams said after Tuesday's practice. You know what I mean? We didn't go out there and execute the way that we looked to execute, obviously, but I mean, pretty much from here, we're on a bye week looking to regroup, you know? I mean, focus on, back on the basics, the things that we need to focus on to continue to plan Bearcat football, as we have in the past. So just looking to regroup, obviously not the result that we wanted, but we can only build from it."
Check out our full conversation below on everything from his transition to the Big 12 up to how he likes to utilize the Sheakley IPF:
