Cincinnati Bearcats Football Coach Taking Promotion With AAC School

CINCINNATI — One of UC football's assistant coaches is taking a different role in the sport. 247Sports' Matt Zenitz reports Tim Conner is taking the Memphis special teams coordinator position after spending the last three seasons on Scott Satterfield's initial staff as assistant special teams coach.

Conner also worked at Louisville, Georgia Tech, and Temple before coming to UC. Satterfield and Luke Paschall will now hunt for new help on that front after the Bearcats' special teams improved in 2025.

The coaches are hard at work preparing for the 2026 Liberty Bowl on Jan. 2. Cincinnati will have a new starting quarterback in Brady Lichtenberg, while Samaj Jones is likely to get some snaps as well.

"Lichty (Lichtenberg) and Samaj both will get reps in this game," Satterfield said last week. "They're excited for the opportunity. Both of those guys have been practicing well throughout the whole season; they just haven't played a whole lot. This is going to be their opportunity to go out and make some plays for us."

That game kicks off with Conner on Jan. 2 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.

Also, don't miss the podcast, Bearcat Blitz, wherever you get your shows!

Apple: http://apple.co/4fI26zj

Spotify: http://bit.ly/3OqvD4l

YouTube: http://bit.ly/414XiQ6

-----

Be sure to keep it locked in on Bearcats Talk, as we cover the trials and tribulations of the Big 12!

Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk

Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk