Cincinnati Bearcats Football Falls in National Rankings Following Blowout Loss to Utah
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bearcats Football team enters its bye week down in the national rankings after a 45-14 loss to the Utah Utes on Saturday night.Cincinnati got smashed in all three phases of the game, prompting a big tumble nearly all the way out of the AP Top 25. They are now ranked 25th in the AP and Coaches Polls.
UC gets a much-needed week off to get some key players healthy, including leading rusher Evan Pryor and leading tackler Jake Golday. Pryor is dealing with a lower leg injury, and UC head coach Scott Satterfield said Golday is dealing with a head injury.
"Golday got sent out of the game; it was more of a head thing," Satterfield said to the media in his postgame press conference.
UC has Arizona up next on Nov. 15. If UC wins out, it will play for the 2025 Big 12 title on Dec. 4.
"I told our team in the locker room we still have a lot to play for," Satterfield said about his team's trajectory. "Everything to play for, quite honestly. This bye week comes at a good time for us. We've got some guys that are dinged up. Hopefully, we can get healed up next week and reset mentally and physically."
Cincinnati enters the bye week 7-2 on the season.
