Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball 2026 Big 12 Tournament Odds, Preview: Utah Utes

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats start their 2026 Big 12 Tournament gauntlet on Tuesday as the nine-seed facing the 16th-seeded Utah Utes in Kansas City, Missouri. Tip off is set for 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

Cincinnati enters the game having already beaten Utah 69-65 at home this season and is a 9.5-point betting favorite with a point total sitting at 140.5.

The Bearcats are 17-14 this season straight up and 14-17 against the spread, while Utah is a paltry 10-21 and 14-17 ATS. Cincinnati has to win this game, beat UCF at 3 p.m. ET Wednesday, and likely stack another Quad 1 win against No. 1-seeded Arizona on Thursday to make a good case to be in the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

Cincinnati moved quickly to return home and get on the road for the conference tournament after a tough 73-63 road loss to TCU on Saturday. The program holds 80-1 odds on Fanduel Sportsbook to win the Big 12 Tournament.

"We just got to get out of here," Miller said about the travel urgency on 700 WLW. "We've got to get home and get rest, and we've got to get ready to play on Tuesday. That's it. Like it's March time. It's win-or-go-home time. So we talked very quickly about what I just said to you, 19 turnovers, loose balls, a couple shots that were like turnovers that led to baskets. And then we talked about, we got to get the heck out of here quickly. We got to go get them rest, and we got to just focus all our time and attention on getting ready to play on Tuesday."

According to Bart Torvik, the Bearcats currently hold a 23.2% chance to make the NCAA Tournament.

Key To The Game: Just Take Care Of The Ball

Cincinnati should have little issue dealing with the worst team in the Big 12 on Tuesday. The Utes have the second-worst scoring offense in the Big 12 (69 PPG), matching up with a top 10 Bearcats defense nationally, and they don't hit the boards or force turnovers.

Cincinnati struggled with the latter against TCU, but that should flip pretty heavily against a much worse defensive team in Utah. The Utes can get hot from deep (34.9% from outside, sixth in Big 12 conference play), but they won't have nearly enough possessions to keep up with UC if the Bearcats avoid coughing the ball up close to 20 times again.

Don't expect that to continue against the Big 12's worst turnover creation team in Utah (7.9 forced per game, last in Big 12). They also figure to get smashed on the glass here. Utah is 240th in rebound rate this season, while UC is 101st and holds a massive size advantage.

The Bearcats will roll in this game as long as Utah lead guards Terrance Brown (18.6 PPG in conference play) and Don McHenry (16.6 PPG) don't go nuclear from outside.

