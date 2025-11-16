Cincinnati Bearcats Football Gets Finalized Kickoff Time For Massive BYU Matchup
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats have a set game time for next week's final home game of the 2025 regular season against BYU. Cincinnati is taking on the Cougars at 8 p.m. ET on FOX for the program's marquee Nipp @ Nite game.
The Bearcats have never beaten the Cougars across three matchups since 2015, but they need to find a way on Saturday to have any chance of playing in the Big 12 Championship Game.
"We just didn't make enough plays today," UC head coach Scott Satterfield said about his team's 30-24 loss to Arizona. "The bottom line, you come out six points short and didn't make enough plays. I think uncharacteristically, we had some drops today that you need to extend drives. We missed some tackles today. I thought they did a good job at getting a few sets offensively, they gave us some problems in their running game. You're not attacking well, then they're going to extend their drives. That's what they were able to do and stay on the sticks. … On our side of the ball early in the game, we did some great things, running the football, popped some big runs in, and then we hit a little ball there. I thought we were trying to mix it up on first down, throw the football, and we just didn't complete it.
"Now, you're behind the sticks. The next thing you know, it’s third and long, and that's difficult when you're playing a defense that brings the pressure like they do. I think you have to be able to make plays when you get the (chance), and we didn't make enough of them today in the passing game. This has been the story all year. We just didn't have the ball enough, didn't run enough plays."
Cincinnati was a slight betting favorite in the BYU game, with the line set at 3.5 points entering the weekend, but the loss to Arizona and BYU's rolling of TCU flipped it to BYU -2.5.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.
Also, don't miss the podcast, Bearcat Blitz, wherever you get your shows!
Apple: http://apple.co/4fI26zj
Spotify: http://bit.ly/3OqvD4l
YouTube: http://bit.ly/414XiQ6
-----
Be sure to keep it locked in on Bearcats Talk all the time as we cover the trials and tribulations of the Big 12!
Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk