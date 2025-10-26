Cincinnati Bearcats Football Gets Kickoff Time Finalized For Road Action Against Utah
CINCINNATI — UC football is buckling in for a late-night affair next weekend against Utah. No. 21 Cincinnati is kicking off the game at 10:15 ET on ESPN in a huge contest for Big 12 contention.
Cincinnati is an underdog entering what should be an electric atmosphere as ESPN's College Gameday rolls into Salt Lake City for the game. UC is trying to stay undefeated in the Big 12 during the first-ever meeting against the Utes.
“What an awesome atmosphere,” UC head coach Scott Satterfield said about this week's win over Baylor. “I’m really proud of our defense, Coach [Tyson] Veidt and the whole defensive staff put together a game plan to contain the nation's top passing offense, and what they did tonight was incredible, holding them to 137 yards passing. I can't say enough about what those guys did, and how well our players executed the plan all week long in practice.
"I thought he did an outstanding job with that. And then to have our offense go out there and rush for 265 yards and to control the game that way. We haven't really won games this year like this, where we won the time possession by 10 minutes. We were controlling the game, running the football, and I thought it was a good game plan to come in and be able to do that, keep their offense off the field.”
Check out the announcement below in anticipation of another fun Big 12 game:
