Cincinnati Bearcats Football Back In Underdog Role Against Utah
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats have some more bulletin-board material in the underdog role this week. UC is on the gridiron for the first time since their Big 12 opener against Kansas. The Utah Utes are currently 8.5-point favorites on the Fanduel Sportsbook with a point total set at 56.5
The Bearcats enter the gaame 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 straight up during the best season yet in the Scott Satterfield era. Utah has been just as strong against the number (6-2) and is 6-2 SU.
Cincinnati and Utah have never met on the football field as the two sides vie for stronger paths to the Big 12 Championship game.
“What an awesome atmosphere,” Satterfield said about the showing on Saturday during a 41-20 win over Baylor. “I’m really proud of our defense, Coach [Tyson] Veidt and the whole defensive staff put together a game plan to contain the nation's top passing offense, and what they did tonight was incredible, holding them to 137 yards passing. I can't say enough about what those guys did, and how well our players executed the plan all week long in practice. I thought he did an outstanding job with that. And then to have our offense to go out there and rush for 266 yards and to control the game that way. We haven't really won games this year like this, where we won the time possession by 10 minutes. We were controlling the game, running the football, and I thought it was a good game plan to come in and be able to do that, keep their offense off the field.”
The game time has not been announced for this road contest against Utah.
