Cincinnati Bearcats Football HC Scott Satterfield Named to Midseason Coaching Award Watchlist
CINCINNATI — Scott Satterfield got some more recognition for his team's 6-1 start to the season on Thursday. The Cincinnati Bearcats head coach is officially one of the midseason candidates for the 2025 Dodd Trophy.
The Dodd Award is awarded to the FBS head coach "whose team excels on the field, in the classroom, and in the community." The award is named for Bobby Dodd, longtime head football coach at Georgia Tech, and was established in 1976 to honor the values that Dodd carried out in his career with the Yellow Jackets.
Satterfield's team boasts one of the top offenses in the country (37.9 PPG, 15th nationally) and is trying to make a run at the Big 12 Championship game.
“They're absolutely playing a chip on their shoulder," Satterfield said about his team this week. "I think every time we go out on a practice field or game field, we have something to prove. That's the way they're preparing, and that's what they'retrying to do in the games. They're trying to prove something where, anytime you have that mentality, then you're going to give yourself a chance.
"We talked about this every week; it's all about our process, how we prepare, how we take care of our bodies throughout the week, and it's about Tuesday's practice. It’s like game day for us today. There are so many things I think this team has done a great job of preparing throughout the week, which is showing up on game day.”
Cincinnati has Baylor as its Homecoming opponent this weekend. The game kicks off at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN2.
