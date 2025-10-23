Cincinnati Bearcats Football Injury Report: All Clean For Cincinnati To Start The Week
CINCINNATI — The first UC football injury report during Baylor week is live, and the great health keeps rolling for Cincinnati. UC has no key players even listed on the report, as they continue to reap the benefits of all the recovery technology inside their new team facility.
Baylor is a little less fortunate on the injury side. One of their top cornerbacks is dinged up still after missing last week'sgame. Tevin Williams II is a key piece of the secondary and would be a huge loss for a unit that's been terrible this season.
Baylor ranks 119th in dropback success rate allowed and 91st in EPA/dropback allowed.
“I'm looking at the film, and I’m watching their defense. I think their defense is very good," UC head coach Scott Satterfield said this week. "I'm trying to find the yards that they're giving up, because you start watching these cut-ups and they're not really giving up a lot, it doesn’t look like it to me. I think they're very sound. Their D-line is good, and number zero [Jackie Marshall] is a really good player. Number 11 [Keaton Thomas] is an outstanding linebacker, an All-Big 12 linebacker. They're athletic in the back end, but they have given up some points. However, they're in every game.
"Like last week, you're watching that game. It was three minutes to go. They're down 21, and you think now this game is over with, but TCU fumbles. They pick it up, run it in, they get an onside kick, but they're really right back in the game, it’s incredible. A lead is never not good enough. Especially against this team, the way they can move the ball, and the way they can score. It’s a scary team.”
Check out the full report below:
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.
Also, don't miss the podcast, Bearcat Blitz, wherever you get your shows!
Apple: http://apple.co/4fI26zj
Spotify: http://bit.ly/3OqvD4l
YouTube: http://bit.ly/414XiQ6
-----
Be sure to keep it locked in on Bearcats Talk all the time as we cover the trials and tribulations of the Big 12!
Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk