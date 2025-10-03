Cincinnati Bearcats Football Injury Report: Iowa State Dealing With Cluster Injuries
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats and Cyclones released their second injury reports of the week on Thursday night, with Cincinnati football only monitoring Dontay Corleone as a questionable player with his ankle injury.
One of Cincinnati's top players, Corleone missed the past two games with the issue, but was out on the field participating normally during practice on Tuesday. I'd be shocked if he doesn't get at least a 75% workload of snaps this Saturday.
“He's still questionable, but I do think he's trending in the right direction," Scott Satterfield said this week. "I think he was close last week. I really thought he might have had an opportunity last week. We'll see how this week goes with him. I do think he's very close to being able to play this week.”
As for Iowa State, the Cyclones are missing their top two defensive backs already (Jeremiah Cooper, Jontez Williams), and a red-hot Brendan Sorsby has even fewer secondary players to worry about, with rotation DBs Cam Smith and Khijohnn Cummings-Coleman also getting ruled out on Thursday.
ISU had one of the top-40 secondaries in the country, propping up a porous pass rush, that's been wrecked by injury in the past ten days.
"I think this year they're a little bit more balanced in their defensive approach, it's not just one side," Satterfield said about his team's differences since last year's Iowa State game. "I thought last year maybe they gave up the run, and they were really good in pass defense. This year, I think it's a little bit of both. Still, they're a very solid defense. We're going to need to be able to hit some throws. We're going to have to be able to do that. There's no question that really hindered us last year, not being able to hit some of those throws in the game. I think you have to be able to do both, obviously. But we're a new team."
Check out the full report below:
