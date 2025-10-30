Cincinnati Bearcats Football Injury Report: UC Rolling Out Different RB Hierarchy Against Utah
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats and Utes released their latest injury reports entering their game action on Saturday. Cincinnati football has one star missing this game after Evan Pryor popped up as out on the report.
UC head coach Scott Satterfield already confirmed the running back would be out during his press conference this week.
“We have Manny [Covey], Chance [Williams], or Zion [Johnson]," Satterfield said about the hierarchy without Pryor."All three of those guys could be viable options for sure. As we go throughout this week in practice, we'll see where we're at with those guys. I think all those other guys are similar to Pryor. In fact, that's how they know their speed guys are quick, they're a different style of running compared to Walker.”
Cincinnati will miss his efficiency as the UC leading rusher has 478 rushing yards on 7.2 yards per carry this season.
As for the Utes, their injury report reflects the growing betting line in favor of Utah. Quarterback Devon Dampier is expected to return from his injury, which kept him out of the Colorado blowout. The only player up in the air is backup wide receiver Tobias Merriweather (eight catches for 130 yards this season.
Check out the full report below as Cincinnati gets ready to travel out west.
