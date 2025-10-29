Three-Star 2026 Athlete Commits To Cincinnati Bearcats Football
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati lost a commitment in the 2026 football recruiting class this week and quickly filled it with another offensive talent. Three-star 2026 Columbus Africentric Early College wide receiver Joshua Smith is committing to Cincinnati and flipping from Bowling Green.
According to 247Sports, Smith is the 1,689th-best player nationally and the 126th-best athlete at 6-5, 190 pounds. He had offers from Iowa State and Western Michigan, among 10 total.
He could be the latest wide receiver to thrive at Cincinnati as they find their offensive stride, leading the Big 12 in conference points per game this season.
Head coach Scott Satterfield has a tough test to carry it over against Utah this week.
"Last year, when they won six in a row to finish the season, and this year, they have been in every game, lost some very close games as well," Satterfield said about the Utes this week. "Outstanding offense, number one passing offense in the country. The quarterback, outstanding player. They have some great talent on the outside with some wide receiver play and a good running back. Aggressive defense, that has done a really nice job on that side of the ball as well, and I think the special teams are very, very solid. They’re a complete team. It'll take a great effort out of our guys this week in practice to be ready to go play this team.”
Check out Smith's highlights here as he and the rest of the Bearcats fanbase buckle up for a 10:15 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday night. UC is back to 20 commitments in the 2026 class.
