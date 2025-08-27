All Bearcats

Cincinnati Bearcats Football Player Reportedly Involved in Auto Accident Ahead of Nebraska Matchup

A scary situation.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bearcats defensive back Matthew McDoom (0) runs a drill during the Cincinnati Bearcats football spring practice at Nippert Stadium on Saturday, April 12, 2025. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — An unidentified Cincinnati Bearcats Football player has reportedly been involved in a car accident ahead of Thursday's action against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

WLWT's Fletcher Keel reported the unknown player was involved in an on-campus wreck around 8:30 a.m. this morning on Clifton Avenue and Straight Street. A campus spokesperson told Keel the player is in stable condition and expected to be discharged later on today as the team gets ready to travel to Kansas City for its Week 1 contest.

Cincinnati had been relatively healthy entering this incident.

“No, there hasn't been," head coach Scott Satterfield said about injuries this week. "With the practice schedule that we'veset, we've had days off. We've dialed the practice back; we've had to push practice hard and tackle a lot more. We've done a really good job of really spreading that out and allowing guys to recover and not have that magnet injury that takes over the top where they're going to miss time. Our guys did a really good job with that on top of being able to get the recovery. I think those two combined really helped."

This article will be updated as more information on the accident surfaces.

