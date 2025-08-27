Cincinnati Bearcats Football Player Reportedly Involved in Auto Accident Ahead of Nebraska Matchup
CINCINNATI — An unidentified Cincinnati Bearcats Football player has reportedly been involved in a car accident ahead of Thursday's action against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
WLWT's Fletcher Keel reported the unknown player was involved in an on-campus wreck around 8:30 a.m. this morning on Clifton Avenue and Straight Street. A campus spokesperson told Keel the player is in stable condition and expected to be discharged later on today as the team gets ready to travel to Kansas City for its Week 1 contest.
Cincinnati had been relatively healthy entering this incident.
“No, there hasn't been," head coach Scott Satterfield said about injuries this week. "With the practice schedule that we'veset, we've had days off. We've dialed the practice back; we've had to push practice hard and tackle a lot more. We've done a really good job of really spreading that out and allowing guys to recover and not have that magnet injury that takes over the top where they're going to miss time. Our guys did a really good job with that on top of being able to get the recovery. I think those two combined really helped."
This article will be updated as more information on the accident surfaces.
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.
Also, don't miss the podcast, Bearcat Blitz, wherever you get your shows!
Apple: http://apple.co/4fI26zj
Spotify: http://bit.ly/3OqvD4l
YouTube: http://bit.ly/414XiQ6
-----
Be sure to keep it locked in on Bearcats Talk all the time as we cover the trials and tribulations of the Big 12!
Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk